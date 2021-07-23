VIDEO: The A.R.T. Cast of GREAT COMET Performs 'Letters' in New Archival Footage

American Repertory Theatre has released never-before-seen archival footage of the monumental musical, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, from the show's pre-Broadway run!

Check out the Boston cast of the show, featuring Tony-nominees Lucas Steele and Denée Benton and more, as they perform "Letters."

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... But what about Pierre? Based on a scandalous 70-page slice of War and Peace, this electropop opera (from the musical mind of Dave Malloy who brought Three Pianos, Ghost Quartet, and Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage to A.R.T.) is Tolstoy like you've never experienced him before. Step into a glamorous, romantic world of chandeliers, vodka and caviar in the salons and opera houses of 19th century Moscow, where passions ignite as Napoleon's war rages outside the city. With the cast and musicians swirling among audience members (in an immersive set designed by 2015 MacArthur 'Genius Grant' and Tony Award-winner, Mimi Lien), this new musical brings to life the heart of literature's most epic tale of love and fate.

The Great Comet ran at A.R.T. from December 6, 2015 to January 3, 2016 before making the leap to Broadway! It featured Book, Music and Lyrics by Dave Malloy, Direction by Rachel Chavkin, Choreography by Sam Pinkleton, Music Direction by Or Matias, and Music Supervision by Sonny Paladino. The company included Denee Benton, Brittain Ashford, Lilli Cooper, Lucas Steele, and more.