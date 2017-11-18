VIDEO: Take in the View! The Playbillies and Special Guest Garrett Long Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'For Forever'

The Playbillies present "For Forever" with Garrett Long from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson. This exciting new Bluegrass cover is to celebrate the departure of Tony award winning actor Ben Platt from the production of "Dear Evan Hansen". Featuring "Dear Evan Hansen" cast member Garrett Long with Sam Sherwood on Guitar, Mike Rosengarten on Banjo, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Matt Cusack on Bass. Video shot and edited by Tim Grady (www.TimGradyFilms.com). You're sure to love this video, which picked upwards of nearly 2000 views in its first 24 hours on The Playbillies' Facebook page in addition to 1,800+ likes and 120+ retweets on twitter.

The Playbillies are New York City's foremost Bluegrass band who primarily perform covers of Broadway tunes. Formed by members of the onstage band of Roundabout Theatre's hit revival of the musical "The Robber Bridegroom," The Playbillies employ their distinctive flair for orchestration, musicality, and humor to bluegrassify different musical theatre songs on YouTube. They also perform live regularly, especially when benefits and charities are involved. Their mission will not be complete until every show that has played the Great White Way has a song you can stomp your feet to!

You can subscribe to their YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfb-9pNhrv65YarOigbOsqw

Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ThePlaybillies

Garrett Long: Broadway: Fun Home, Bonnie & Clyde, South Pacific. Tour: Seussical. Off-Broadway: The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations). Good times at Pittsburgh Public, the Guthrie, McCarter, Signature, Ford's, Goodspeed, Paper Mill, George St., MT of Wichita, Cape Playhouse.... Much thanks to the DEH team, the S-men and daughter Georgie! Follow her on Instagram @liselong

Related Articles