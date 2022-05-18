VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of MURDER IN STUDIO ONE Off-Broadway

Last month, the hosts of TODAY partnered with Audible for a performance of Murder in Studio One, off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theater. Audible and NBC News recorded the staged reading as a podcast, which is now streaming on Audible here.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb led the cast of a dozen NBC News hosts including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager in this comedic whodunit adaptation that follows two detectives as they crack the case of a mysterious murder. All the ticket proceeds from for Murder in Studio One were donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

This morning, the TODAY Show shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the performance, giving an inside look at the television personalities during their rehearsal process. The segment shows Guthrie, Kotb, Roker, and more in their first read-through, costume fittings, and blocking rehearsals.

Murder in Studio One was written by Norman Corwin and has been adapted with permission from the Norman Administrative Trust.

Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions include: Girls & Boys starring Carrey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Legal Immigrant starring Allan Cumming, The Half-Life of Marie Curie starring Kate Mulgrew, Stories by Heart starring John Lithgow, and many more. These plays can be found here.

Watch the behind the scenes look at the performance here: