VIDEO: THE PROM National Tour Star Sinclair Mitchell Gets Engaged Onstage!

It's a Promposal! This week, actor Sinclair Mitchell, currently touring the nation as Mr. Hawkins in The Prom, took a moment following the show to bring his partner, Joseph, onto the stage for a marriage proposal!

Go inside their musical theatre fairytale moment here!

Put on your prom dresses and tuxedos and get ready for a memorable night out at the national tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical THE PROM!

This hit musical stars Kaden Kearney as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from the Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls), THE PROM features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office. THE PROM is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") turned THE PROM into a movie event for Netflix starring Meryl Streep (DeeDee), James Corden (Barry), Nicole Kidman (Angie), Keegan-Michael Kay (Principal Tom Hawkins), Andrew Rannells (Trent), Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma), Ariana DeBose (Alyssa), Kerry Washington (Mrs. Greene), Keegan-Michael Key (Principal Hawkins) and Kevin Chamberlin (Sheldon).

THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019, after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.