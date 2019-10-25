VIDEO: THE LION KING's Bradley Gibson Releases First Single 'What If We'

Brad Gibson, the Broadway actor currently playing Simba in Disney's The Lion King, has released his first original single! The song, titled "What If We", is now streaming on all music platforms.

Listen to the song below!

Brad, who is more known on the Broadway stage as Bradley Gibson, has been seen on the Broadway stage in A Bronx Tale and Rocky, in addition to his current turn in The Lion King. He also appeared on tour in Chicago and off-Broadway in The School for Scandal and Love's Labour's Lost





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You