VIDEO: THE LION KING Tour Celebrates 20 Years on the Road

The North American tour of Disney's The Lion King just celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday, Wednesday, April 27 in Wichita, where the award-winning musical begins a two-week return engagement tonight at The Century II Concert Hall.

Since launching in April 2002 at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO, The Lion King North American touring productions have employed hundreds of theater professionals, played over 9,000 performances during 227 engagements in 93 cities to an audience of more than 21 million theatergoers. Few tours in theatre history have achieved its reach or impact.

Below, watch as Nick Cordileone (Timon) and Gugwana Dlamini (Rafiki) give a special speech commemorating the epic milestone!