Photos: Get a First Look at THE LION KING's New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper

The cast also includes Pearl Khwezi as Nala, and more.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

The Lion King recently welcomed Vincent Jamal Hooper to the Broadway company as “Simba.” Hooper began performances on Tuesday, September 26, marking his Broadway and Lion King debut.
 
Check out photos below!
 
In The Lion King on Broadway: “Scar” is played by STEPHEN CARLILE, L. STEVEN TAYLOR is “Mufasa,” TSHIDI MANYE is the baboon shaman “Rafiki,” NICK LaMEDICA portrays the hornbilled bird “Zazu,” BEN JEFFREY is the warthog “Pumbaa” and FRED BERMAN is the meerkat “Timon.”  Mufasa’s son, “Simba,” the lion prince born to be king, is played by VINCENT JAMAL HOOPER and PEARL KHWEZI is the lioness “Nala.” JAMES BROWN-ORLEANS, BONITA J. HAMILTON and ROBB SAPP portray the hyenas “Bonzai,” “Shenzi” and “Ed.”



RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Watch THE LION KINGs Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar Photo
VIDEO: Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar

Watch a video of the Broadway makeup team transforming Stephen Carlile into the iconic villain Scar here!

2
Interview: Meet THE LION KINGs New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper Photo
Interview: Meet THE LION KING's New Simba, Vincent Jamal Hooper

incent Jamal Hooper took his very first bow in The Lion King as “Simba”. The show marks Hooper’s Broadway and Lion King debut. Below, he's checking in with BroadwayWorld to talk all about the role and his first night on Broadway! 

3
Vincent Jamal Hooper Joins THE LION KING as Simba This Month Photo
Vincent Jamal Hooper Joins THE LION KING as 'Simba' This Month

The Lion King will welcome Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba beginning Tuesday, September 26. This marks his Broadway debut. Learn more about Hooper and The Lion King here!

4
THE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays Center Photo
THE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays Center

The Lion King is teaming up with the New York Liberty to bring the Pridelands to Barclays Center, as New York City's favorite team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00pm ET. The one-night only event will feature a halftime show inspired by the landmark musical, special appearances by members of the Broadway company, door giveaways and unique in-concourse opportunities to experience The Lion King.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Lion King Baby Simba Plush The Lion King Baby Simba Plush
The Lion King Metal Magnet The Lion King Metal Magnet
The Lion King Rubber Magnet The Lion King Rubber Magnet
The Lion King Sun Logo Tee The Lion King Sun Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater CompanyCast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 WeeksAlicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Extends Additional 2 Weeks
Photos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN HotelPhotos: Explore Tommy Tune's Art Exhibition at CIVILIAN Hotel
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extended Through Late NovemberJAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extended Through Late November

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED

Recommended For You