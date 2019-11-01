VIDEO: Susan Egan Performs Original Song 'Where Have All the Mothers Gone' at Broadway Princess Party

Broadway and Disney royalty Susan Egan gave audiences a special treat during the Broadway Princess Party's recent return to Feinstein's/54 Below as she performed the original song 'Where Have All the Mothers Gone' with lyrics by Egan and music by Brian Haner. Check out the video below to see her performance with music direction and arrangement by Benjamin Rauhala!

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After delighting audiences at dozens of sold out shows across the country, the Broadway Princess Party is made its triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below on October 7, 2019 with two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees). Visit http://www.broadwayprincessparty.com/ for all upcoming tour dates.

The night also featured the Broadway Princess Party debuts of three fabulous Disney Icons: Tony-nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson (the voice of 'Ariel' in The Little Mermaid), as well as the star of this summer's stage premiere of Disney's Hercules, Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," star of Broadway's The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date), and the first actress of color to play 'Princess Anna' on Broadway, Aisha Jackson (Broadway's Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).





