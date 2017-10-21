VIDEO: Steve Kazee and Kathryn Gallagher Raise Their Hopeful Voices in 'Falling Slowly'

During his summer engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below, Tony Award winner Steve Kazee was joined by Kathryn Gallagher for a moving rendition of 'Falling Slowly' from the Broadway musical ONCE. Watch the video below!

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights. Once draws you in from the very first note and never lets go; an unforgettable story about going for your dreams and the power of music to connect us all.

