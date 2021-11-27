VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Sings 'Move On' At Michael Bennett's Memorial

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

On July 27, 1987 at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway, the theater community gathered to say goodbye to the great Michael Bennett. At this service, introduced by Bennett's brother, Stephen Sondheim sang a very emotional version of "Move On" from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE