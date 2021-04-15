Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Stephen Carlile Tells LION KING Stories & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

Listen as Carlile chats about The Lion King, coming to Broadway from the West End, and more!

Apr. 15, 2021  

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their

Today's episode features Broadway & West End Star, Stephen Carlile, who chats with Adrienne about his journey to Broadway from the West End, his experience as "Scar" in Disney's The Lion King, and what life is like having a director as a spouse!

Carlile has performed in many theatre works including the Broadway production of The Lion King as Scar, Noël (National Opera House in Ireland), the West End production of The Go-Between as Viscount Trimingham, as Captain Hook in the US national tour of Peter Pan 360, as Agustín Magaldi in Evita, lead tenor singing Springtime for Hitler in the West End production of The Producers, Peter Pan as Smee, The Wizard of Oz, My Fair Lady as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Next Door's Baby as Dickie O' Brien, The Pirates of Penzance as Frederic, Space Family Robinson and The Phantom of the Opera.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


