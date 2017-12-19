VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Rebecca Luker, ON YOUR FEET! Cast Perform at KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

CBS will present THE 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDYCENTER HONORS, an entertainment special on Tuesday, Dec. 26 on the CBS Television Network at 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT. The event was filmed in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. During the event, Broadway's Rebecca Luker performs "Bill" with dancers Misty Copeland and Tony nominee Robert Fairchild in honor of actress, dancer choreographer and KENNEDY Center honoree Carmen de Lavallade. And in the final tribute performance to Ms. de Lavallade, all the tribute participants will perform "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" featuring the Howard University Gospel Choir.

Also on the broadcast, the cast of ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL performs in tribute to KENNEDY Center honoree Gloria Estefan. The Broadway musical is based on the life and music of Gloria and her husband Emilio. Get a sneak peek at both performances below!

Click here for a full list of performers and presenters for the 40th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS on CBS!

