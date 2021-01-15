VIDEO: Skylar Astin & Kelly Clarkson Agree 'A Moment Like This' Is Difficult To Sing

Click Here for More Articles on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Skylar Astin has covered quite a few Kelly Clarkson songs during his TV and film career! He sang "A Moment Like This" on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and "Since U Been Gone" on "Pitch Perfect" and admits that Kelly's songs are quite difficult to nail-and Kelly totally agrees. Tune in for more with Skylar Astin.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie.

On television, he stars on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," and played Greg in the final season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." He also appeared in the "Pitch Perfect" films.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.