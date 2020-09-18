VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane Talks About His New Album of Showtunes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

"Great Songs From Stage and Screen" is out now!

Seth MacFarlane talks about his musical childhood, his album Great Songs From Stage and Screen and the new season of Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

At 25, MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history when his animated series "Family Guy" aired on FOX. He's since gone on to win four Emmys and receive an Academy Award nomination, among additional accolades. He co-created, executive produces and voice acts on "American Dad!," executive produced the 21st century version of "Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey" and is executive producing the next installment, "Cosmos: Possible Worlds." He recently created, executive produces and stars in the Emmy-nominated, live-action space adventure series, "The Orville," which was recently picked up for a third season and its second season currently holds an unheard of 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He has directed several films, including Ted (2012), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Ted 2 (2015). Fresh off the success of Ted, he hosted "Saturday Night Live" and The 85th Academy Awards in 2013. On the acting front, he starred in the animated musical family comedy Sing (2016), Steven Soderbergh's heist film, Logan Lucky (2017), and most recently, Showtime's limited series "The Loudest Voice."

MacFarlane has released five chart-topping, Grammy-nominated albums - Music is Better Than Words, No One Ever Tells You, Holiday for Swing, In Full Swing, and most recently, Once In A While. He has sung with famed composer John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl, The John Wilson Orchestra for BBC proms and joined numerous celebrated symphonies including Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore and the National Symphony Orchestra. In addition, MacFarlane recently joined Barbra Streisand for a duet of "Pure Imagination" on her new musical pairings album, ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You