VIDEO: See Rodney Hicks and More in the Trailer For New Film MIGHTY OAK

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming film, Mighty Oak. The film features stage and screen actor Rodney Hicks (Come From Away, Rent).

Watch the trailer below!

Mighty Oak follows band manager Gina Jackson (Janel Parrish), who struggles with losing her lead singer/brother (Levi Dylan) in a fatal car accident on the way to a gig.

A decade later, Gina meets a 10-year-old music prodigy named Oak (Tommy Ragen), who seems to possess the same qualities as her brother, Vaughn. But her friends become concerned when Gina starts to insist that Oak is really the reincarnation of Vaughn.

Matt R. Allen (Four Christmases) penned the screenplay for Mighty Oak. The film is released on June 5 at North American movie theaters and drive-ins.

Rodney Hicks received a 2017 Helen Hayes Awards Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his work as Bob and Others in Come From Away at The Ford's Theatre in DC. He received a 2012 Barrymore Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical for his work as Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys at The Philadelphia Theatre Company. Directed & Choreographed by Susan Stroman. He originated the role of Clarence Norris in the Off-Broadway, Minneapolis and the subsequent Broadway run.

Other Broadway credits include originating the roles of Paul & Others in the Original Cast of RENT, off-broadway and Broadway; Peter in the 2000 Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and Benjamin Coffin III as part of the closing cast of RENT and the subsequent LIVE on Broadway DVD.

