VIDEO: See Jonathan Groff Talks His TV Debut in ONE LIFE TO LIVE

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jonathan Groff stopped by to talk about season two of his Netflix series Mindhunter. During the interview, host Kelly Ripa brought up that Groff made his TV debut many years ago on the soap opera One Life to Live.

Ripa asked Groff if he remembered his first day on the show, and he said, "I do remember my first day because I was doing Spring Awakening on Broadway at the time and One Life to Live was my first time ever being on TV, so I got this offer and I was like, 'yes I would love to be in a soap opera' and we finished Spring Awakening at 11:00 p.m. and I woke up the next morning at 4 a.m. to walk uptown to go to do one life to live and I called my agent and left a message and I said 'you have to get me out of this, I can't wake up at 4 o'clock in the morning."

They then aired a clip of Groff making his TV debut on One Life to Live, showcasing his dance moves. See the video below!

Groff is set to return to the New York Stage in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors! On November 22nd, Groff will return as THE VOICE of "Kristoff" in Disney's highly anticipated "Frozen 2." He currently stars in the Netflix series, Mindhunter, which just premiered its second season. In 2018, Groff appeared as Bobby Darin in the "The Bobby Darin Story" at the 92nd Street Y. He previously received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for his performance as King George III in the Pulitzer Prize winning production of Hamilton on Broadway, which also won 11 TONY AWARDS that year. Groff made his Broadway debut as Melchior in Spring Awakening, for which he received a Theatre World Award, as well as Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations. His Off-Broadway credits include A New Brain (Encores!), Hamilton, The Bacchae, and Hair (The Public Theater); The Submission (MCC Theatre); and Craig Lucas' The Singing Forest and Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award). He starred in Deathtrap on the West End and in Red in Los Angeles.





