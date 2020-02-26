VIDEO: See Dan Stevens & Judi Dench in the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT

Studiocanal UK has released the trailer for Blithe Spirit, a riotous reimagining of Noël Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die. The film stars Dan Stevens who is about to begin performances in Martin McDonagh's Hangmen on Broadway!

In Blithe Spirirt, best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer's block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles' desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle.

Watch the trailer below!

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen begins performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18, 2020.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.





