The Piano Lesson
VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses Working With His Wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, on THE PIANO LESSON on COLBERT

The Piano Lesson is now in previews with an official opening on Thursday, October 13.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Samuel L. Jackson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss returning to Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

"Being back on Broadway, I mean, you forget. I started here, I pounded the pavement, I did plays all the time, and you forget how energizing and how you look forward every night to meeting all these new people and their energy and what that does for you," Jackson discussed.

Jackson also discussed having his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, as the director of the new revival, praising her new vision for the production.

"She has a vision that's amazing for this play. I've seen this play a lot and its never been done this way. She is the first person to appraoch the play from this place that she wants to do it. It's about the piano and it's about this thing, it's about these people but she's always insisted it was a ghost story and she's made it one," Jackson said.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece.

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Watch the new interview here:

The Piano Lesson
