VIDEO: Sam Rockwell Talks AMERICAN BUFFALO Tony Nomination on LATE NIGHT

Sam Rockwell sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last night to discuss how he celebrated his recent Tony nomination for American Buffalo.

"I had a couple libations and then I got the call about being on national TV tonight and I realized maybe I should put that down," Rockwell shared.

Rockwell also discussed the extra pressure of performing with a Tony nomination, his theatrical background, and the recent audience disruptions at American Buffalo.

"They have the masks on and stuff but it's really amazing and you can see them if they're napping or if they have their iPhones out. Darren [Criss] sort of gave them a hard time," Rockwell revealed.

Rockwell went on to detail an interaction that his co-star Laurence Fishburne had with an audience member who had been filming the performance.

David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on April 14, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

American Buffalo will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Watch the new interview here: