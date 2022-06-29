VIDEO: Sam Rockwell & Saoirse Ronan Investigate a West End Murder in the SEE HOW THEY RUN Trailer

Watch the trailer for the new West End murder mystery film See How They Run, starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. The film is set to be released on September 30.

The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London, as plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after the film's Hollywood director is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

The cast also features Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper.

Rockwell can currently be seen on Broadway in American Buffalo. He has also appeared on stage in Sam Shepherd's Fool for Love alongside Nina Arianda, Martin McDonagh's Broadway production of A Behanding in Spokane opposite Christopher Walken, Stephen Adly Guirgis' The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, and the off-Broadway production of Mike Leigh's Goose-Pimples.

Saoirse Ronan is known for her role in films such as Lady Bird, the Lovely Bones, and Little Women. She was seen on Broadway in 2016 as Abigail Williams in the Crucible.

Watch the new trailer here: