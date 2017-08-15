VIDEO: STRANGER THINGS THE MUSICAL Parody Brings the Upside Down to Broadway

Creator Bret Shuford (Paramour, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), in partnership with Kevin Zak and Halleloo Productions, just launched Stranger Things the Musical - a video parody that takes a look inside rehearsals for a fictional production of Stranger Things. Check it out below!

Directed by Nathan Chang and lensed by Corey Sheppard, written by Kevin Zak and features music/lyrics/orchestrations by Keith Varney, choreographed by Will Porter, Stranger Things the Musical stars Gretchen Wylder, John Treacy Egan (The Producers, The Little Mermaid), Emily Walton (August: Osage County, Peter and the Starcatcher), Allison Guinn (Hair, On the Town), Stephen Hanna (Hello Dolly, Billy Elliott), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Will Porter, Marissa Rosen, Bret Shuford (Paramour, Amazing Grace), Karen Summerton, Keith Varney, and Kevin Zak (Clinton the Musical).

Be sure to listen to all of the songs from Stranger Things the Musical on Bret Shuford's YouTube channel. Shuford is an actor, producer, and coach. For more information on him and his creations check out bretshuford.com. Halleloo Productions is a full service video Production Company in New York City.

