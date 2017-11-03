VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Talks Nerves, Learning Lines Off-Broadway on LATE NIGHT

As previously announced, Rosie O'Donnell will make her stage return in David Rabe's Good for Otto, running Off-Broadway at The New Group this spring. She stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers last night and chatted about performing in her first play, learning lines and more. See what she had to say in the clip below!

O'Donnell will join F. Murray Abraham, Rileigh McDonald, Michael Rabe, E. Harris and Amy Madigan in the New York premiere of Good for Otto, directed by Scott Elliott.

Through the microcosm of a rural Connecticut mental health center, Tony Award-winning playwright David Rabe conjures a whole American community on the edge. Like their patients and their families, Dr. Michaels, his colleague Evangeline and the clinic itself teeter between breakdown and survival, wielding dedication and humanity against the cunning, inventive adversary of mental illness, to hold onto the need to fight - and to live. Inspired by a real clinic, Rabe finds humor and compassion in a raft of richly drawn characters adrift in a society and a system stretched beyond capacity.

