VIDEO: Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Their Kids Perform 'I Get Around'

Composer/lyricist husband and wife duo, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, along with their kids, are keeping the music going in their house!

In honor of Father's Day, the family performed I Get Around by The Beach Boys, and posted the video to Twitter.

"Happy Fathers Day (Lopez Family Singer edition) featuring the worlds greatest Dad front and center on the keyboard holding down the bass section," reads the tweet from Kristen.

Check out the video below!

Happy Fathers Day (Lopez Family Singer edition) featuring the worlds greatest Dad front and center on the keyboard holding down the bass section. #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/xvF451CMsF - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) June 21, 2020

