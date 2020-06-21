Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Their Kids Perform 'I Get Around'
Composer/lyricist husband and wife duo, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, along with their kids, are keeping the music going in their house!
In honor of Father's Day, the family performed I Get Around by The Beach Boys, and posted the video to Twitter.
"Happy Fathers Day (Lopez Family Singer edition) featuring the worlds greatest Dad front and center on the keyboard holding down the bass section," reads the tweet from Kristen.
Check out the video below!
Happy Fathers Day (Lopez Family Singer edition) featuring the worlds greatest Dad front and center on the keyboard holding down the bass section. #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/xvF451CMsF- Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) June 21, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Photo Flash: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in a First Look at HAMILTON on Disney+
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)