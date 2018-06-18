VIDEO: Rob McClure Goes Behind the Scenes of The Muny's JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY on BWW's Instagram!

Rob McClure plays The Setter/Emcee/Pa/Tevye/Floy. Previous Muny credits: Into The Woods (Baker), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), The Addams Family (Gomez), Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius, St. Louis Theater Circle Award); Mary Poppins (Bert), Shrek (Lord Farquaad) and Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). For playing the title role in Broadway's Chaplin, Rob received Tony, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Award nominations, and won the Theatre World and Clive Barnes Awards. Other Broadway: Noises Off, Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas (Drama League nomination), Avenue Q, I'm Not Rappaport, as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce (Encores!).

The cast also includes Sarah Bowden (Claire/Tuptim/Fruma Sarah/Mama Crook), Peter Chursin (King Simon), Gabriel Cytron (Michael), Alexa De Barr (Maria/Monotony Soloist), Jess Fry(Angel/George), Leeds Hill (Ozzie), Sarah Marie Jenkins (Peter Pan), Cole Joyce (John), Maggie Lakis (Ma/Golde), Jenny Powers (Hildy/Monotony Singer), Drew Redington(Chip), Sean Rozanski (Bernardo/Monotony Soloist Trombone), Garen Scribner(Gaby/Tony/Monotony Clarinet), Elizabeth Teeter (Wendy), Tanairi Vazquez(Anita), Davis Wayne (Riff) and Erica Wong (Eliza). A noteworthy ensemble completes this cast, including Lindsay Bell, Jessica Bishop, Kyle Coffman, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Lauren Csete, Nicolas De La Vega, Sean Ewing, Patrick Garr, Peter Garza, Berklea Going, Sean Harrison Jones, Evan Kinnane, Marina Lazzaretto, Chris Lingner, Robin Masella, Melissa Hunter McCann, Mitchell McCroskey, Connor McRory, Courtney Ortiz, Hillary Porter, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Emilio Ramos, Mariah Reshea Reives, Kyle Samuel, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Gabi Stapula, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Brandon L. Whitmore, Andrew Wilson and Victor Wisehart.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

Jerome Robbins' Broadway is directed by Cynthia Onrubia with production supervision by Chris Bailey and music direction by Michael Horsley.

In its first major staging since leaving Broadway in 1990, Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an epic musical anthology that honors the career highlights of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins. Filled with mesmerizing production numbers from some of Robbins' biggest hits, including West Side Story, On the Town, Peter Pan, The King and I and Fiddler on the Roof, this is one monumental Muny premiere befitting a celebratory start to our centennial season!

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.