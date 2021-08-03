VIDEO: Renee Fleming Launches 'Healing Breath' Series to Help COVID-19 Survivors

Soprano and Arts/Health Advocate Renée Fleming has launched Healing Breath: a series of breathing exercises shared by opera singers, actors and Broadway stars for anyone trying to regain breath after illness.

"For most people, breathing is simple-an instinctual behavior we all take for granted. But for many who have experienced COVID-19, breathing is a challenge, one that can remain difficult after they recover from the most acute phase of the illness. And for people experiencing what is now called "long covid," reduced breath capacity can continue, threatening both their health and their peace of mind."

In addition to Fleming, the series features Christine Baranski, Jamie Barton, Angel Blue, Lawrence Brownlee, Kristin Chenoweth, Kurt Elling, Denyce Graves, Angelique Kidjo, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Vanessa Williams, Stacie Aamon, Tom Sweitzer, and Indre Viskontas.

Check out the full playlist of videos, beginning with Fleming's, below!

The series was created in collaboration with The Kennedy Center and Google Arts & Culture.

Learn more at http://g.co/artshealth or http://kennedy-center.org/healingbreath