Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee Covers 'Believe' by Cher

Article Pixel

"It was fun putting a different spin to this song," he wrote in the video's caption.

Sep. 3, 2020  

Raymond J. Lee recently posted a cover of "Believe" by Cher on YouTube.

The Broadway performer said that the song was recorded for an audition last week.

"It was fun putting a different spin to this song," he wrote in the video's caption.

Check it out below!

Lee has been seen on Broadway in Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, and Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway credits include Soft Power, The Wild Party (Encores!), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regionally, he has performed at ACT, La Jolla, MUNY, Paper Mill, PCS, PTC, and the Village Theatre. You can see him on TV in "Red Oaks," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Smash."

VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee Covers 'Believe' by Cher
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You