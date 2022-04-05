VIDEO: Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & More in Theresa Rebeck's GLIMPSE Trailer

The trailer for Glimpse, a new film written and directed by Theresa Rebeck, has been released. The new film is set to be released on May 6 in theaters and on-demand worldwide. The film was shot on an iPhone in the beginning of the pandemic.

The film stars Janet McTeer, Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, Erin Darke, Carrie Preston, Jonathan Preston, Michael Emerson, Alysia Reiner, David Alan Basche, Ashley Nicole Black, Van Hughes and Joseph Collins.

The ensemble thriller explores a sinister world where corporate espionage reaches into the homes and minds of its employees. Panic rises as lives are compromised and controlled by a ruthless oligarch who manipulates reality with unsettling pleasure. What is the price of loyalty? What is the price of freedom?

Glimpse is produced by Andrew Carlberg (Academy Award-winner Skin, Feeling Through) and Rebeck. Alysia Reiner and David Alan Basche executive-produced the film with Roxanne Donovan, Mêlisa Annis, and Peter Tadros as Co-Producers. Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: