VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Thom Sesma Sing 'Butter Outta Cream'

Quentin Garzón has released a new video, featuring himself and Thom Sesma performing "Butter Outta Cream" from Catch Me If You Can, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman.

Check out the video below!

Band:



Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II, III

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Magdalena Kress - Bass

Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II

Julie Dombroski - Trombone

Brad Bailey - Drums

Tom Kmiecik - Reed I

Richard Philbin - Reed II, III

