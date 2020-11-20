Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Thom Sesma Sing 'Butter Outta Cream'

Article Pixel

"Butter Outta Cream" is featured in the musical Catch Me If You Can, with music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman

Nov. 20, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released a new video, featuring himself and Thom Sesma performing "Butter Outta Cream" from Catch Me If You Can, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman.

Check out the video below!

Band:


Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II, III
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II
Julie Dombroski - Trombone
Brad Bailey - Drums
Tom Kmiecik - Reed I
Richard Philbin - Reed II, III


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You