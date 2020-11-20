VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Thom Sesma Sing 'Butter Outta Cream'
Quentin Garzón has released a new video, featuring himself and Thom Sesma performing "Butter Outta Cream" from Catch Me If You Can, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman.
Band:
Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II, III
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II
Julie Dombroski - Trombone
Brad Bailey - Drums
Tom Kmiecik - Reed I
Richard Philbin - Reed II, III
