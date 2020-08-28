VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Jonah Ho'okano Perform 'I Don't Remember You/Sometimes A Day Goes By'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

'I Don't Remember 'You/Sometimes A Day Goes By' is from AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

Quentin Garzón and Jonah Ho'okano virtually performed "I Don't Remember You/Sometimes A Day Goes By" from And The World Goes Round, featuring music By John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Band: Jeremy F. Goodman- Keyboard I, II; Magdalena Kress - Bass; Justin Vance - Reed I; David Stevens - Percussion; Kate Amrine - Flugelhorn; Julie Dombroski - Trombone.

