VIDEO: Queen Latifah Talks Becoming Ursula for THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Queen Latifah, who is set to play Ursula in the upcoming live musical event The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC, sits down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about becoming the infamous sea witch!

"I had done a photoshoot for Disney a few years back where Annie Leibowitz shot me as Ursula," Queen Latifah told GMA, "So when this popped up, it was like, OK, a TV production. Alright ... Once they explained to me the way that they wanted to do it, I thought it was interesting."

Latifah goes on to explain how this production will be different, saying, "They're going to literally show the movie in front of a live audience of at least 500 people. And then when it comes to musical performances, it's going to cut to the live performance of those songs and then it'll go back into the movie and the audience will take part in it and be participants in the actual performance of it. They'll be under the sea with us."

Watch the full interview below!

To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid." The announcement was made today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

The cast includes Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Graham Phillips, and John Stamos.





Related Articles