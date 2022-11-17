Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Producer Kevin McCollum Talks Broadway's Financial Return in BROADWAY RISING Documentary Clip

Broadway Rising is releasing nationwide in theatres December 5 as a Fathom Event.

Nov. 17, 2022  

A new clip from the Broadway Rising documentary has released a new clip featuring Broadway producer Kevin McCollum.

The clip features footage from McCollum's offices as general tickets go on sale for SIX and Doubtfire on May 10, 2021 after it was announced that Broadway would be reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the new video below!

Directed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice (HBO's By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, The Newsroom), the feature-length documentary chronicles the Broadway community's harrowing and inspiring journey back to the stage following the COVID-19 shutdown on March 12, 2020.

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld exclusively revealed the trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary. Check them out here!

The documentary also features Jewelle Blackman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ginna Claire Mason, Adam Perry, Robbie Fairchild, Lynn Nottage, Brian Blythe, John Kristiansen, T. Oliver Reid, and Tom Kirdahy.

Over 96,000 people lost their jobs when The Great White Way went dark decimating an entire ecosystem of businesses supporting the industry. From actors to artisans, directors to doormen, producers to prop masters, not one aspect of the business was left untouched.

But the show must go on! The film turns the spotlight on the community and highlights their stories of anxiety, doubt, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night, September 14, 2021.

The film is produced by Tony Award®-winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Home, Modern Family) and Justin Mikita (Oklahoma!) under their A KID NAMED BECKETT Productions, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of STATION 10, and Amy Rice, in association with World of Ha and XTR.

Broadway Rising releasing nationwide in theatres December 5 as a Fathom Event, click here for more information. Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

Watch the new clip here:

