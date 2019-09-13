VIDEO: Preview SCOTLAND, PA in New Music Video Featuring Ryan McCartan & Taylor Iman Jones

Adam Gwon & Michael Mitnick's new musical Scotland, PA begins performances tomorrow September 14. Watch a preview music video below as Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones perform 'Clairvoyant'.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You