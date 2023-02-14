VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer

The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. The new film is set to be released in select theaters on April 7 and on digital platofrms on April 14.

Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

Soo is known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Hamilton (Tony Award nomination). She has also appeared on Broadway as Cinderella in Into the Woods, in The Parisian Woman, and as the title role in Amelie. She will be seen this Spring as Guenevere in the Broadway revival of Camelot.

Additional theater includes Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center) and Natasha Rostova in the original off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. TV and Film includes Hamilton on Disney+ (Emmy Award nomination); "Dopesick" (Hulu); "Shining Girls" (AppleTV+); Over the Moon, Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix); The One and Only Ivan (Disney+); The Broken Hearts Gallery; and Here and Now.

The film is directed by Andy Fickman, who directed the Off-Broadway and current London productions of Heathers: the Musical.

Watch the new trailer here:



