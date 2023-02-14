Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer

The new film is set to be released in select theaters on April 7 and on digital platofrms on April 14.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. The new film is set to be released in select theaters on April 7 and on digital platofrms on April 14.

Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary. Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

Soo is known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Hamilton (Tony Award nomination). She has also appeared on Broadway as Cinderella in Into the Woods, in The Parisian Woman, and as the title role in Amelie. She will be seen this Spring as Guenevere in the Broadway revival of Camelot.

Additional theater includes Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center) and Natasha Rostova in the original off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. TV and Film includes Hamilton on Disney+ (Emmy Award nomination); "Dopesick" (Hulu); "Shining Girls" (AppleTV+); Over the Moon, Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix); The One and Only Ivan (Disney+); The Broken Hearts Gallery; and Here and Now.

The film is directed by Andy Fickman, who directed the Off-Broadway and current London productions of Heathers: the Musical.

Watch the new trailer here:




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere Photo
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.
Listen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now Photo
Listen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
Listen to Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording – celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the show’s original production – available in digital and streaming platforms now!
38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Set for May Photo
38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Set for May
The 38th Annual Lortel Awards will take place Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball Center. See who will be honored, and how to purchase tickets!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/12/2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share