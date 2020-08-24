VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses HAMILTON With Latino Victory Project
Latino Victory Project's virtual event will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.
Latino Victory Project will be hosting an exclusive, one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Women of HAMILTON, the Original Broadway Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton) - on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.
See a sneak peak below!
