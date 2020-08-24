Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses HAMILTON With Latino Victory Project

Latino Victory Project's virtual event will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Latino Victory Project will be hosting an exclusive, one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Women of HAMILTON, the Original Broadway Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton) - on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:30pm EST.

See a sneak peak below!

VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses HAMILTON With Latino Victory Project
