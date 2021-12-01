VIDEO: Peter Dinklage Performs 'Your Name' from CYRANO Musical Film on COLBERT

Peter Dinklage took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform "Your Name" from the new musical film adaption of Cyrano de Bergerac. He appeared alongside Aaron and Bryce Dressner, of the musical group The National, who wrote the music for the new film.

Cyrano will be released on December 17, before its platform expansion on January 21. The fim will go into wide release in early February.

In the film, award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Directed by Joe Wright, the film is based on the recent Off-Broadway stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.