VIDEO: Peacock Drops PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for their new musical comedy series, PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN.

All episodes will premiere on Peacock Wednesday, November 23rd . NBC will also air the premiere episode and a sneak peek of episode 2 on Monday, November 28th at 10PM after The Voice.

In the new Pitch Perfect spinoff series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Plus, listen to the new single "Know My Name," written by Ryan Tedder, from the forthcoming Bumper In Berlin soundtrack. The full soundtrack will be available digitally on November 23 via UMe, just in time for the series premiere!

Executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, the series features a star-studded cast with Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, and brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper's quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the trailer for the new series here: