Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Drops PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN Trailer

All episodes will premiere on Peacock Wednesday, November 23rd.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Peacock has released the trailer for their new musical comedy series, PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN.

All episodes will premiere on Peacock Wednesday, November 23rd . NBC will also air the premiere episode and a sneak peek of episode 2 on Monday, November 28th at 10PM after The Voice.

In the new Pitch Perfect spinoff series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Plus, listen to the new single "Know My Name," written by Ryan Tedder, from the forthcoming Bumper In Berlin soundtrack. The full soundtrack will be available digitally on November 23 via UMe, just in time for the series premiere!

Executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, the series features a star-studded cast with Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, and brings all the catchy music, laughter and friendship from the franchise and more as we follow Bumper's quest from a capella amateur into bona fide superstar.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the trailer for the new series here:

VIDEO: Peacock Drops PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories
Cristin Milioti Will Star in THE PENGUIN Series on HBO Max Photo
Cristin Milioti Will Star in THE PENGUIN Series on HBO Max
Tony nominee Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin. Milioti will star as the female lead in the series, opposite Colin Farrell. She will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone. The character will fight against The Penguin to control the city of Gotham.
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA Capsule Collection to Benefit Saving Our Cinderellas Photo
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection to Benefit 'Saving Our Cinderellas'
Concord Theatricals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization have releaed a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.
Video: I Was Too Late From MTCs WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Photo
Video: 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin  and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center – Stage I.
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate Photo
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate
Universal Music Publishing Group has announced an exclusive global publishing agreement to represent the iconic song catalog of Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon UMPG's existing relationship with Berlin's estate as the company has served as his catalog administrator, ex-US, since 2012.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!