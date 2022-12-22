Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patti LaBelle on Presenting to Gladys Knight Backstage at the Kennedy Center Honors

"I feel like a queen, I just delivered to a queen queen," LaBelle said in a backstage interview.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Patti LaBelle recently appeared as part of the Kennedy Center honors, where she presented to honoree Gladys Knight.

"I feel like a queen, I just delivered to a queen queen," she said in a backstage interview. "My baby Gladys is the most wonderful person in my life, one of my showbusiness people who never ever lets me down."

Watch the full clip below!

LaBelle has appeared on Broadway several times, beginning in 1982 in Your Arms Too Short to Box With God. She had multiple solo shows on Broadway as well, including the Look to the Rainbow tour and Patti LaBelle on Broadway. She returned in 2010 to star in Fela! and again in 2013 in You Can't Take It With You.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, December 28 (8:00-10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney, contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B and pop Gladys Knight, Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León, and iconic Irish rock band U2 (comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.) are the Honorees.

