VIDEO: Paige Davis Leads the Cast of North Shore's MAME

MAME starring Paige Davis is now playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru June 17, 2018. Check out the cast in action below!

Tickets for MAME are priced starting from $59 - $84. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Based on Patrick Dennis' novel 'Auntie Mame,' MAME tells the story Mame Dennis, a true American original-a sensational, inspirational freethinker who refuses to live by the rigid rules of 1920s society. She's irreverent, irrepressible, and irresistible. And when she takes on the rearing of her 10-year-old orphaned nephew Patrick, she turns his life into one wild adventure after another. Along the way, she shows him how to celebrate life and live each moment to the fullest.

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

