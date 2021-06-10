VIDEO: Our Next on Stage Contestants Sing from DEAR EVAN HANSEN!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Broadway's Next on Stage Season 3 returns tonight with our finale episode of season 3 in our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Our high school and college contestants came together to sing You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen as our opening number! Watch the video below!

Tune in tonight, June 10 at 8pm ET for the announcement of our season 3 winners!

In order of appearance, our finale performers include Kenny Lee, Aisa Feratovic, Bridget Sindelar, Liesie Kelly, Tomi Newman, Nate Garner, Jana Prentiss, Sami Schneider, Joshua Thompson, Mia Cherise Hall, and Kodiak Thompson.

The International College of Musical Theatre offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals, they bring in the very best talent from both sides of the Atlantic who know what it takes to succeed in order to provide the best training available anywhere in the world! Go to www.theICMT.com today, to start your journey to Broadway, the West End, and to wherever your musical Theatre Dreams may take you!