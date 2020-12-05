VIDEO: Original RENT Cast Members Reunite to Perform 'Seasons of Love' at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards

Original cast members from Rent reunited to perform 'Seasons of Love' at the God's Love We Deliver (virtual) Golden Heart Awards on December 2. The performance reunited Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, and more.

Check out the performance below!

The mission of God's Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. The organization prepares and delivers nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves. They also provide illness-specific nutrition education and counseling to our clients, families, care providers and other service organizations.

On Tuesday, December 1st, God's Love We Deliver and Michael Kors hosted the annual Golden Heart Awards via a virtual program featuring an impressive lineup of celebrity appearances and performances. The gala, which was held on World AIDS Day, coincided with God's Love's 35th anniversary and honored the organization's devoted frontline workers, who never faltered or stopped services throughout COVID-19.

This year's virtual event, hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin, featured a handful of original skits and performances by some of the brightest stars of Broadway and Hollywood.

All gifts to the Golden Heart Awards will be generously matched by Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Bank of America up to $250,000 each, for a total of $500,000.

