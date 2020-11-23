VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance

More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, "Only For Now," as a benefit for The Actors Fund, that serves to remind us that, indeed, "Everything in life is only for now," including COVID-19. Watch the video below!

The "Only For Now" video - a recreation of Avenue Q's celebrated finale - is directed by the musical's director Jason Moore, and features members of the original Broadway cast, joined by cast members from the various companies that performed the musical during its triumphant 16 years on Broadway, at New World Stages in NYC, London, Las Vegas and national tour.

Included in the star-studded lineup is, of course, a bevy of furry Avenue Q puppets including Princeton, Rod, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Bad Idea Bears and Mrs. Thistletwat (aka Mrs. T).

Original cast members John Tartaglia and Stephanie D'Abruzzo, both nominated for Tony Awards in 2004 when Avenue Q won the Tony Award for Best Musical, will be joined by original cast members Jennifer Barnhart, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber and Carmen Ruby Floyd in "Only For Now."

Also featured is Becca Ayers, Stacie Bono, Katie Boren, Leo Daignault, Ben Durocher, Jodi Eichelberger, Mary Faber, Barrett Foa, Imari Hardon, Evan Harrington, Aaron Irwin, Jason Jacoby, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Nick Kohn, Jennie Kwan, Maggie Lakis, Michelle Lane, Rebecca Larkin, Rob McClure, Ruthie Ann Miles, Rob Morrison, Jed Resnick, Jon Robyns, Jonathan Root, Ann Sanders, Benjamin Schrader, Danielle K. Thomas, Sharon Wheatley, and Haneefah Wood.

According to Ms. Goodman, who produced "Only For Now" with her Broadway/Off-Broadway producing partners Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller, "Throughout 2020 there has been, needless to say, a litany of issues that begged for comment from the savvy, opinionated characters in Avenue Q. We are so in awe of the incredible, tireless work The Actors Fund does, particularly now, and want to do our part to support them."

Avenue Q puppet star Rod adds, "When the call came asking if I would participate in "Only For Now," I replied, 'I'm in!' COVID-19 killed my job on Wall Street, and with theater in lockdown, well, what's a multi-talented puppet to do? Besides, I fully intend to make The Actors Fund my home when I retire, preferably in the Chorus Boy Wing."

Since its opening in 2003, Avenue Q has routinely revised lyrics in the finale, "Only For Now," to echo the tenor of the times: previously George Bush, sex, Fox News, your hair, Trump, your mother-in-law, etc. have been designated as "only for now," and this video introduces COVID-19 as the newest grievance. As well, Avenue Q regularly took on real-life issues in the news during its run, from the Presidential elections of 2004 and 2016, the Republican National Convention in NYC in 2004, the death of actor Gary Coleman (the late actor appears as a character in the musical) to the legalization of same-sex marriage and more. Winner of three 2004 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Avenue Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx (Tony Award, Best Score), book by Jeff Whitty (Best Book), direction by Jason Moore, musical supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, with musical direction by Gary Adler.

"Only For Now" has additional music mixing by Brian Usifer, Andrew Graham and Michael Croiter. Rick-Hip Flores is editor. Nicole Kramer is associate producer.

Avenue Q tells the hilarious, heartwarming tale of a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who live as neighbors on a rundown street in an outer borough of NYC. With big dreams and tiny bank accounts, the residents of Avenue Q learn valuable life lessons about dating, racism, schadenfreude, sex, romance and unemployment.

Ms. Goodman notes that when live, in-person theater resumes, Avenue Q is scheduled to be performed at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, and on tour.

