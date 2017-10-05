VIDEO: On This Day: October 5- The First Broadway Revival of A CHORUS LINE Opens at The Shubert Theater

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the first Broadway revival of the classic musical, A Chorus Line, which opened at the Shubert Theater on this day in 2006.

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

Flashback to fall 2006 when the fabulous cast formed their iconic kick line for the even more iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

