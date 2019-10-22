VIDEO: On This Day, October 22- Happy Birthday, Marc Shaiman!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we celebrate legendary composer of stage and screen, the great Marc Shaiman!

Marc Shaiman received Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk Awards for the score of Hairspray. He has worked on more than 50 films including South Park, Patch Adams, The First Wives Club, The American President, Sleepless in Seattle, Broadcast News, When HARRY Met Sally, Beaches, City Slickers, The Addams Family, A Few Good Men, Sister Act, In & Out and George of the Jungle, and has earned five Oscar nominations for his film scores.

He started his career as vocal arranger for Bette Midler, eventually becoming her musical director and producer. Marc was an Emmy nominee for writing on "Saturday Night Live" (the Sweeney Sisters) and is an Emmy winner for co-writing Billy Crystal's "Oscar Medleys."

He has been nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS for his arrangements for HARRY Connick Jr., and he has worked with many other artists including Peter Allen, Eric Clapton, Lauryn Hill, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Martin Short and Barbra Streisand. He resides in both Los Angeles and New York City with theatre director and collaborator Scott Wittman.





