VIDEO: On This Day, October 1- Happy Birthday, Julie Andrews!

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the 'practically perfect' Julie Andrews!

Julia Elizabeth Wells was born on October 1, 1935, in England. Her mother, Barbara Ward and stepfather, both vaudeville performers, discovered her four-octave singing voice and immediately started her singing career, performing in music halls throughout her childhood and teens. At age 20, her stage career began in a London Palladium production of Cinderella.

She came to Broadway in 1954 with "The Boy Friend". In 1956, she originated the role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, with continued success through 1960, as she starred in a TV-production of Cinderella and played Guenevere in "Camelot".

In 1963, she was cast as the magical nanny Mary Poppins in Walt Disney's take on the beloved book series by P.L. Travers, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Andrews continued to work on Broadway, until the release of The Sound of Music, the highest-grossing movie of its day and one of the highest-grossing of all time.

In addition to her work on film and Broadway, the beloved legend has numerous distinctions under her belt; she is a children's book author, philanthropist, humanitarian, and she will soon add children's television to her resume with the upcoming series Julie's Greenroom.

Happy Birthday, Julie!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You