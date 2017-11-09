VIDEO: On This Day, November 9- THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Premieres on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1997, Frank Wildhorn's musical take on the classic novel The Scarlet Pimpernel stormed onto the Broadway stage.

The Scarlet Pimpernel, filled with daring rescues and flashy swordfights, is set against the backdrop of the French revolution and the 'reign of terror,' 1794.

Sir Percy Blakeney along with his league of gentlemen, decide to disguise their personas, play ing the fop so as to hide their true activity of saving would-be victims of the guillotine. However, Chauvelin, the French government's most formidable devotee, is out to stop all who try to save the victims of the guillotine - especially the mysterious hero, the Scarlet Pimpernel.

Directed by Peter H. Hunt, the original Broadway production starred Douglas Sills, Christine Andreas, and Terrance Mann.

Related Articles