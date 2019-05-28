Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, May 28- Jim Parsons Returns To Broadway In AN ACT OF GOD
On this day in 2015, Jim Parsons returned to Broadway in David Javerbaum's An Act of God!
An Act of God is a 90-minute comedy where the Almighty and His devoted Angels answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. He's finally arrived to set the record straight... and He's not holding back!
An Act of God is based on the critically acclaimed book written by God and transcribed by David Javerbaum. Javerbaum is a 13-time Emmy Award winner for his work as a head writer and executive producer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart".
See some divine highlights of Jim as God below!
Related Articles
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
VIDEO: On This Day, May 28- Jim Parsons Returns To Broadway In AN ACT OF GOD
Broadway Pop-Up Museum Currently In The Works
Anika Larsen And Colin Donnell Lead Readings Of ALMOST FAMOUS
Music Legend Barry Manilow To Begin Broadway Residency This July
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Modern CINDERELLA Holds London industry Preview
Elton John And Jake Shears Pen New Tammy Faye Bakker Musical