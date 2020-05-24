VIDEO: On This Day, May 24- MAME Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1966 the classic musical comedy, Mame, opened on Broadway!

Mame focuses on eccentric bohemian Mame Dennis and her intellectual, arty clique is disrupted when her deceased brother's 10 year-old son Patrick is entrusted to her care. Rather than bow to convention,

Mame introduces the boy to her free-wheeling lifestyle, instilling in him her favourite credo, "Life is a banquet, and most poor sons-of-bitches are starving to death." Mame loses her fortune in the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and tries her hand at a number of jobs with comically disastrous results, but perseveres with good humour and an irrepressible sense of style, before marrying the Southern aristocrat and plantation owner, Beauregard Jackson Pickett Burnside.

MAME features a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman.

The original production starred Angela Lansbury as Mame, Bea Arthur as Vera Charles, Frankie Michaels as Patrick, Jane Connell as Agnes Gooch, Charles Braswell as Beauregard Jackson Pickett Burnside, and Willard Waterman as Dwight Babcock.

