VIDEO: On This Day, May 18: Happy Birthday, Tina Fey!

On this day we celebrate the birthday of the real queen Bee of Mean Girls on Broadway, the great Tina Fey!

Tina Fey is the creator and book writer of the Broadway musical adaptation of her hit film, Mean Girls.

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for writing and/or acting for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live." She earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical for Mean Girls.

Fey is a producer of the Netflix/Universal Television series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." The show was Emmy nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series and an upcoming interactive special is due out this month.

Fey is co-creator and an executive producer of NBC's upcoming Universal Television-produced untitled comedy series starring Ted Danson as L.A.'s mayor.





