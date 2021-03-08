VIDEO: On This Day, March 8: DISASTER! the Musical Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2016, the Broadway production of Seth Rudetsky's hilarious disco dilemma, DISASTER, opened at the Nederlander Theater.

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and rampant wildlife couldn't stop an outrageous cast of characters from dancing, gambling and singing the night away aboard New York's first floating casino and discothèque in this raucous musical comedy.

Disaster! features a showstopping score including some of the most memorable pop, rock and disco hits of the 1970s, including "Hot Stuff," "I Am Woman," "Knock On Wood," "Daybreak" and more.

DISASTER! sported an all-star cast including Tony Award winner Roger Bart (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Tony Award winner Faith Prince (Guys & Dolls), Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Victor/Victoria), three-time Emmy Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Seth Rudetsky (SiriusXM's "Seth's Big Fat Broadway"), Four-Time Drama Desk Award nominee Jennifer Simard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Max Crumm (Grease), Baylee Littrell and Lacretta Nicole and ensemble members Paul Castree, Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Casey Garvin, Travis Kent, Alyse Alan Louis, Maggie McDowell, Olivia Phillip and Catherine Ricafort.