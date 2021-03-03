VIDEO: On This Day, March 3- THE LAST FIVE YEARS Opens Off-Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2002, Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last Five Years, opened Off-Broadway starring two-time Tony-winner Norbert Leo Butz and Tony-nominee Sherie Rene Scott.

Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award winning musical, The Last Five Years, is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

The musical's unconventional structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse, from the end of their turbulent relationship, while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

The Last Five Years got an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013, starring Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor. In 2014, a film version of the musical was released starring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick.